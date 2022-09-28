Browns DE Myles Garrett suffered shoulder, biceps strains in crash; status for Week 4 uncertain

Cleveland Browns three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett sustained shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations in a one-car crash Monday, the team announced Tuesday.

Garrett, who was released from a local hospital late Monday night, underwent further tests Tuesday, but it remains unclear when he will return to the football field.

“First — and most importantly — we are thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday,” the Browns said in a statement released Tuesday. “After medical evaluation today, our team Doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts. Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol. Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team Doctors throughout the week. “

The 26-year-old Garrett and a passenger were involved in a crash around 3 pm local time Monday after leaving the team’s practice facility in Berea, Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NFL.com Monday. Garrett was alert and aware when officers arrived at the scene, and impairment was not suspected, per the OSHP. Garrett and the passenger were each wearing seatbelts.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett is in his sixth season with the Browns organization. He is a two-time All-Pro selection and has played in 71 career games with 210 tackles and 61.5 sacks in his career. In three games this season, Garrett has posted seven tackles and three sacks.