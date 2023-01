Browns Amari Cooper was a top 10 Wide Receiver in the NFL According to This Metric

Amari Cooper gave the Cleveland Browns one of the best seasons from a wideout in recent times. Cooper finished in the top 10 of DYAR to give him one of the better seasons in the league. Cooper finished seventh, with 301.

Defense-adjusted yards above replacement is a metric used to measure the effectiveness of players. Cooper was a top-10 wide receiver in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

This season while playing in 17 games, Cooper had his best season yet with 1,160 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Cooper caught 78 passes split between Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland will have Cooper through the 2024 season, the hope is that he can provide them with a true WR1 for that time. Cooper proved that the Dallas Cowboys lost a top-end wideout last offseason when they traded him for a late-round draft pick.

