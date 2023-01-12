Browns Amari Cooper was a top 10 Wide Receiver in the NFL According to This Metric

Amari Cooper gave the Cleveland Browns one of the best seasons from a wideout in recent times. Cooper finished in the top 10 of DYAR to give him one of the better seasons in the league. Cooper finished seventh, with 301.

.

