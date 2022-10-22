Browns 2023 NFL Draft: TCU vs Kansas State has some interesting players

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. Since it’s never too early to look forward to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Browns Scouting department may have eyes on a few players taking the field the night before Sunday’s AFC North Matchup in Baltimore.

One of the premier matchups this weekend will be played in Fort Worth, Texas Saturday evening. The 8th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs will be taking on the 17th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats.

Here are a few prospects that the Cleveland Browns could show interest in:

TCU Horned Frogs

WR Quentin Johnston

The Cleveland Browns will want to be prepared to give Deshaun Watson the weapons he needs for his first full season under center in 2023. While the Browns have an embarrassment of riches in the running back room, surely GM Andrew Berry will be looking to shore up WR depth.

Quentin Johnston is an Athletic and Speedy 6’4” target. A big wide receiver that can make contested catches and take the top off the defense could pay dividends for the Browns.

Quinten Johnston (Bottom of the screen) is an interesting case going into 2023.

Size ✅

Speed ​​✅

Ball Skills ✅ He’s got a developing release package, hits the corner with a little hesitation outside speed release and displays good hands to stack the DB. Then the finish pic.twitter.com/efr5YFo6Pt — Daniel Harms (@InHarmsWay19) May 23, 2022

LB Dee Winters

The Browns defense has been a disappointment so far in 2022. One of the biggest needs moving forward will likely be at the linebacker position. Dee Winters could be a prospect of interest.

A sideline-to-sideline missile, Winters makes up for being a little undersized with his Athletic ability. The senior linebacker led TCU in tackles last year. This year, he has already accumulated 4.5 sacks through 6 games.

Lined up at WILL, TCU’s Dee Winters reads his keys, shoots the backside gap, and makes the TFL. The fourth-year LB—who has 167 tackles and 19 TFLs in his career—is one of the best defensive prospects in the Big 12 for the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/OFZSIcgkEm — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) August 20, 2022

Kansas State Wildcats

DE/EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

With Jadeveon Clowney potentially leaving after this season, the Browns are surely looking to find a potential bookend for Myles Garrett. Even if Clowney returns, Cleveland needs to find depth.

Anudike-Uzomah had six sacks the last time Kansas State played TCU. 2 of the 6 sacks were later taken away and put in the forced fumble tally. Felix finished last season with 11 sacks and 6 forced fumbles through 12 games. He has already collected 6.5 sacks this year and likely projects to be a 2nd or 3rd round draft pick.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah has just been named to the Athletic’s mid-season first-team All-American squad. They had six sacks against TCU last season. Six. Then the NCAA took two away. King Felix ready to eat Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ohVdeTdm3j — D. Scott Fritchen (@DScottFritchen) October 18, 2022

DB/CB Julius Brents

Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents isn’t a high-end draft prospect that’s likely to be chosen on day one or day two of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the Browns will need CB help and Brents could be an interesting prospect as a late-round flyer or UDFA.