Browns 2023 NFL Draft: Ohio State vs. Michigan has prospects to watch

The Cleveland Browns face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend to cap off a big football weekend for Ohioans. One day prior, however, most of Ohio will be focused on one of the biggest football games of the year. The 2nd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the 3rd-ranked Michigan Wolverines. When you tune into the big game, keep an eye on these prospects that the Browns could show interest in when the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around.

Two of the players below were a part of our first mock draft. One Buckeye not noted here was Cleveland’s selection in the second round of The Draft Network’s two-round mock draft recently as well.

Ohio State Buckeyes EDGE Zach Harrison

Browns GM Andrew Berry could be looking for an EDGE early on in the draft. Harrison is a likely second-rounder and the Browns still project to have a pick early on day two. Could Zach Harrison be the selection?

Harrison at 6’6” and 272 lbs. is extraordinarily athletic. Through 11 games with the Buckeyes, he has 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, one interception, 2 passes defended, and 3 forced fumbles.

Ohio State Buckeyes S Ronnie Hickman

The Browns will surely need help in the safety position. Hickman leads the Buckeyes in passes defended (5) while accumulating 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and an interception through 11 games in 2022. The 6’1” 207 lb. safety could be available to the Browns in the fourth or fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michigan Wolverines CB DJ Turner

The freakishly fast cornerback currently leads all Michigan Wolverines with 8 passes defended. Berry loves accumulating depth at CB and Turner could be there on day 3 of the draft. He’s only played in 24 CFB games as a senior.

Michigan Wolverines DL Mazi Smith

Smith is one of the most athletic players in college football and made #1 on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” ahead of Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. (#2) and the aforementioned DJ Turner (#31).

The Browns badly need a “freak” on their interior defensive line and Smith could be that guy on day two or possibly even day three of the draft.