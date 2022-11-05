Brown vs. Yale Women’s Soccer Game Canceled; Declared No Contest

PRINCETON, NJ — Due to a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases within the Yale Women’s soccer program, the Squad is unable to field a team and the scheduled game between Brown and Yale on Saturday, November 5th has been canceled, in accordance with Ivy League policy.

Due to NCAA and Ivy League policy, the contest cannot be rescheduled to a later date to complete the Ivy League season due to the Sunday, November 6 NCAA deadline for Submission of league automatic Qualifiers to the NCAA Tournament. Therefore, the game is declared a no contest.

With the cancellation, teams will have an unequal number of games completed. As a result, league policy adopted by the Athletics Directors governing all sports specifies in soccer that the Ivy League Champion and the NCAA automatic Qualifier will now be determined by conference winning percentage based on points, rather than the number of total points typically used in the league’s soccer standings.

“My heart goes out to all of the student-athletes, coaches, and all others impacted by this unfortunate situation,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said.

“First and foremost, I hope all affected by the positive COVID-19 cases return to good health quickly. We realize the implications that this decision has on multiple Women’s soccer teams across our league and we are truly disappointed that this season will not fully play out as intended on the field. Having said that, our policies are in place to fairly determine the league’s automatic Qualifier and an Ivy League Champion if all matches cannot be completed. We are proud of our Women’s soccer programs showing the strength of the league throughout the season and, given their strong resumes, have high hopes the league will once again have multiple teams earn bids to the NCAA Tournament this weekend.”

The Ivy League is currently the sixth-strongest league in the country. Three games will continue as scheduled this Saturday with Harvard hosting Columbia, Penn visiting Princeton and Dartmouth traveling to Cornell. All games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.