Brown University to host lecture on Brazilian Literature Oct. 21

PROVIDENCE – Brown University’s Department of Portuguese and Brazilian Studies will host Brazil’s Fluminense Federal University Professor Stefania Chiarelli on Friday, Oct. 21. She will be speaking on ‘Water Stories: Liquid Imaginaries in Brazilian Literature.’

The event is free to the public and will be held at 12 pm in Room 102 (159 George Street).

A Brown University press release describing the lecture points out that the sea can be both a landscape through which people move and a powerful metaphor of origin and belonging.

“A mythical space, appropriated by literature and art of all times, the sea appears in different ways throughout literary tradition,” states the press release. “Taking this liquid Imaginary as a starting point, the lecture proposes to think about alterity in narratives that take place in water or that have water as a witness.”

Dr. Chiarelli said she will be focusing the lecture on “aquatic images that centralize subjects in transit, among them indigenous people, Enslaved people, and migrants.”

“I propose to ask what it means to narrate water, especially the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, today, thinking about the historical perspective of so many migrations, the loss of home, language, and culture, and countless displacements, both voluntary and forced ,” she said in a prepared statement.

An Associate Professor of Brazilian Literature at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), she has a Ph.D. in Literary Studies from PUC-Rio (2005), and carried out postdoctoral research at the University of Rome La Sapienza in 2019.

She published the books O Cavaleiro inexistente de Italo Calvino – uma alegoria contemporânea (EDUCS, 1999) and Vidas em tranzitsi: as ficções de Samuel Rawet e Milton Hatoum (Annablume, 2007) and co-organized the volumes Alguma Prosa – ensaios sobre literatura Brasileira contemporânea (7letras, 2007), O Futuro pelo retrovisor: inquietudes da literatura Brasileira contemporânea (Rocco, 2013), Falando com estrainhos – o estrangeiro ea literatura Brasileira (7letras, 2016), Atores em cena – o público eo privado na literatura Brasileira contemporânea (Oficina Raquel, 2017) and Rawet em diálogo (Pontes, 2019).