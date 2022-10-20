Brown University to host lecture on Brazilian Literature Oct. 21

PROVIDENCE – Brown University’s Department of Portuguese and Brazilian Studies will host Brazil’s Fluminense Federal University Professor Stefania Chiarelli on Friday, Oct. 21. She will be speaking on ‘Water Stories: Liquid Imaginaries in Brazilian Literature.’

The event is free to the public and will be held at 12 pm in Room 102 (159 George Street).

A Brown University press release describing the lecture points out that the sea can be both a landscape through which people move and a powerful metaphor of origin and belonging.

“A mythical space, appropriated by literature and art of all times, the sea appears in different ways throughout literary tradition,” states the press release. “Taking this liquid Imaginary as a starting point, the lecture proposes to think about alterity in narratives that take place in water or that have water as a witness.”

