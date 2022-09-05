Brown Football Signs Aaden Bessette Through Team IMPACT

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown University head football Coach James Perry ’00 announced a new team member, signing 13-year-old Aaden Bessette through Team IMPACT.

Aaden, who has muscular dystrophy, was officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Sunday, September 4th. They will participate in many activities with the team including games, practices, and other team events.

Team IMPACT, a national non-profit organization, has developed a unique multiyear program that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Based on a clinical model, Team IMPACT guides a symbiotic relationship between teams and children focused on socialization, empowerment, and resilience.

“Team IMPACT is excited to see Aaden officially join the Brown Bears,” said Danielle Hardee, Regional Director of Programs, Northeast at Team IMPACT. “We are proud to work alongside Brown University, their Athletic department and coaching staff to create Lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes between student-athletes and their Team IMPACT teammates.”

Brown University has worked with Team IMPACT for the past 8 years, matching 13 children across its baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s swimming, men’s tennis , and men’s water polo teams.

“We are so honored to have Aaden as a part of our program,” said Perry. “All of us look up to him and admire his fight and resilience. He’s a real warrior and I know our entire staff, along with each of our players are excited and looking forward to having him as a teammate.”

Team IMPACT's unique multiyear program signs children facing serious illness and disability onto college athletic teams across the country. Based on a clinical model, Team IMPACT guides a symbiotic relationship between teams and children focused on socialization, empowerment, and resilience, ensuring everyone involved has the personalized game plan they need to win – effectively building confidence and independence. Founded in 2011, Team IMPACT has matched more than 2,300 children with 700+ Colleges and Universities in 49 states, impacting more than 60,000 student-athletes.

