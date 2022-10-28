Brown Football Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day Bundles Sold Out

PROVIDENCE, RI – Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day Bundles for Brown’s football game against Penn on Saturday, Oct. 29 have officially sold out. Over 1,200 members of the University community will take advantage of the bundles, which include up to four (4) complimentary tickets and four (4) $15 food vouchers which will be redeemable at any Concession stand or food truck that will be onsite at Saturday’s game .

“We are very excited to continue this partnership with the president’s office and engaging the University community,” said M. Grace Calhoun, the Chancellor Samuel M. Mencoff ’78 Vice President for Athletics and Recreation. “It is always wonderful to welcome Faculty and staff members from across campus to our Athletic events and their presence will certainly add to the fun and energetic atmosphere at this weekend’s football game.”

FOR THOSE WHO HAVE PURCHASED A TICKET FOOD/VOUCHER BUNDLE:

Please note: to Redeem your food voucher, you must present your printed voucher that is included with your tickets.

If you are unable to print your vouchers, please visit the Fan Zone, where there will be some for pickup. Digital vouchers will not be accepted by concession stands or food trucks.

Single game complimentary tickets remain for Brown Faculty/Staff who missed the opportunity to Redeem the game ticket/food voucher bundle at www.brownbears.com/tickets and must be Redeemed online.

Faculty and staff can also purchase a reduced price $20 parking pass for Lot A. This reduced-price pass can only be purchased online in advance and will not be available on gameday.

Saturday’s game against unbeaten Penn is set for a 12:30 pm kickoff on ESPN+.

