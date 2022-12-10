Brown Football Earns 14 Phil Steele All-Ivy Honors

PROVIDENCE, RI – Twelve Brown football players have been named to the Phil Steele FCS All-Ivy League Team, the organization announced on Friday. The 12 players combined for 14 separate accolades in this year’s awards.

First Team

Wes Rockett (PR)

Second Team

Wes Rockett (WR)

Donovan Allen (OL)

Wes Rockett (AP)

Third Team

Hunter Folsom (OL)

Cooper DeVeau (DB)

Michael Davidson (LS)

Fourth Team

Allen Smith (RB)

Hayes Sutton (WR)

Graham Walker (WR)

Isaiah Gamble (LB)

Junior Gafa (LB)

Isaiah Reed (DB)

Josh Ofili (DB)

Rockett led the way with three different honors, including the Bears’ Lone first team nod at punt returner. He also earned a pair of second team honors as a wide receiver and all-purpose. Being named Second Team All-Ivy by the league’s coaches as a receiver back in November, Rockett led the Bears with 48 catches for 554 yards and tied for the team lead with three touchdowns as a senior this season. He returned nine kicks this season and ranked third in the Ivy with 21.1 yards per return and ranked sixth in the league with 83.6 all-purpose yards per game.

Offensive linemen Allen and Folsom helped to protect Brown’s quarterbacks who ranked No. 3 in the Ivy League this year with 246.3 passing yards per game, which also sat 36th in the nation. Allen previously earned Second Team All-Ivy honors this season and was named to the NEFW D1 All-New England Team. For Folsom, the Phil Steele All-Ivy Honor is also the second all-conference Honor he has earned this year after previously being named Honorable Mention by the Ivy League coaches back in November.

Junior longsnapper Michael Davidson earns Third Team honors from Phil Steele after helping the Bears go 25-for-26 on PATs this season and 10-for-12 on field goals, including 7-for-8 from inside of 40 yards.

Seven Bears earned Fourth Team Phil Steele honors, including four on the defensive side of the ball.

Smith capped his Brown career with a strong senior year that saw him finish with a league-leading 13 total touchdowns, and tie for the league lead with 11 rushing touchdowns. He also was the Ivy’s leading scorer, totaling 78 points (7.8 ppg), scoring at least one touchdown in all 10 games this season.

Sutton was second on the team with 47 catches for 437 yards and tied for the team lead with three touchdowns. Over seven games, Walker ranked third with 28 catches for 292 yards and three scores.

Defensively, Reid had a break out sophomore campaign that saw him lead the team with 53.0 tackles and rank seventh in the Ivy with eight pass breakups. DeVeau ranked second in the league in passes defended and pass breakups. Both players were previously named Honorable Mention All-Ivy by the league’s coaches.

Ofili ranked second on the team with 45.0 tackles (29 solo), including 2.0 tackles for loss and tying for the team lead with two interceptions. Both Gafa and Gamble helped Anchor Brown’s linebackers with Gamble posting a career-high 42.0 tackles to rank third on the team while adding in thee QB hits and one tackle for loss. While being limited to seven games this season, Gafa still ranked fifth in the Squad with 35.0 tackles, including 1.0 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and one forced fumble while serving as a team captain.

