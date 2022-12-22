Brown Basketball announces New Year ticket deals

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown men’s and women’s basketball have announced new ticket deals available for fans beginning in January 2023.

A new “Pick 2” ticket package allows fans to purchase GA tickets to any two men’s games in the month of January for just $10, and any two Women’s games in the month of February for just $7. Fans can click here to purchase men’s tickets as part of this package. Fans can click here to purchase Women’s tickets as part of this package.

For all men’s and women’s basketball and hockey home games through Jan. 20, Brown Faculty and staff can claim up to four complimentary tickets by visiting BrownBears.com/tickets and logging in with their Brown credentials.

Finally, the men’s basketball game is Jan. 6 is the team’s First Responder Appreciation game. All first responders can redeem up to four complimentary tickets. To redeem, they can present their first responder ID at the door or email [email protected] for the promo code to purchase online. In addition, the first 100 first responders through the door will receive a $10 voucher for concessions.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.