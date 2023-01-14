Brown-Adams excited to continue volleyball career

Jan. 13—Jaedyn Brown-Adams has seen her fair share of accomplishments and important moments on the volleyball court.

From putting up huge statistics to becoming an All-State selection, the senior has been a Powerhouse on the court for Chickasha volleyball. And her accomplished career gets to continue.

Brown-Adams recently made the fact that she will be playing volleyball at the next level official, and she will not have to travel far to do it. She will be continuing her career at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha.

“I feel very accomplished,” Brown-Adams said about signing to play for Science & Arts. “Years of hard work are finally paying off.”

Getting to play volleyball at the next level is something that has been a goal for Brown-Adams since she started playing the sport several years ago. When it comes to getting to play at the next level, she knows she has an opportunity that she doesn’t want to take for granted.

“It means everything to me,” Brown-Adams said. “To be able to play in college, to me, is a high accomplishment because not a lot of student-athletes can go to the college level.”

Brown-Adams will be going to a program that is still relatively new in the grand scheme of things. Science & Arts started its volleyball season in 2016.

Brown-Adams has enjoyed watching the program for the past few years.

“I’ve been watching USAO play for the past couple of years, and I liked how the program has grown,” she said.

The Drovers have advanced to the conference tournament the past two seasons under head Coach Aminah Orozco.

Brown-Adams’ volleyball journey is one she says has been going on for about six years. Since taking up the sport, she has fallen in love with the pace and the big moments.

“I love how competitive and fast-paced the game is, along with the feeling after making a good play or spike,” Brown-Adams said. “That’s what really made me fall in love with the sport.”

Brown-Adams is extremely proud of what she accomplished during her Chickasha career. She has developed relationships and learned lessons to go along with her accomplishments.

“I had a stellar career,” Brown-Adams said. “I made many new friends from different schools just by playing.

“I learned the importance of working on a team and wanting to strive to be better for not just myself, but for my teammates and the Younger volleyball players who looked up to me.”