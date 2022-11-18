Broughton hires Tom McGuire as its next head football coach

— Broughton High School has named Tom McGuire as its next head football coach, according to a press release from Wake County Schools.

McGuire has served as the interim head football coach at Broughton for much of the 2022 season, replacing Chris Dawson. Prior to becoming the interim head coach, McGuire was the Offensive Coordinator for the Capitals. He is also a teacher at the school.

“Throughout these roles, Coach McGuire has served students, staff, and families with a focus on academic and Athletic excellence. We are confident in his ability to propel our football program into an excellent future,” Principal Elena Ashburn and Athletic Director Aaron Minger said in an email to parents.

Before arriving at Broughton, McGuire was a teacher, athletic director, and football coach at nearby Oberlin Middle School.

“I am so grateful and honored to have the opportunity to lead this football program. Broughton has 94 years of excellence, success, and tradition that we will continue to maintain and exceed in years to come,” McGuire said. “Our Seniors and leadership helped set the bar high this past season, and our guys are ready to get back to work in preparation for next year. Broughton is a special place to be with special people, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Broughton finished the 2022 season with a 5-6 overall record and a 3-2 mark in the Cap 6 4A Conference. After a five-game slide in the middle of the season, the Caps finished the season winning three of their last five contests.

The Capitals qualified for the 4A Playoffs and lost to New Hanover in the first round, 45-19.

“We are thrilled to name one of our own, Tom McGuire, as Broughton’s next head varsity football coach. Mr. McGuire embodies our motto, ‘Approve ye that which is excellent,’ as demonstrated by his track record of service in our community, both at Oberlin Middle and Broughton High,” Ashburn said.