Brothers & LSU Stand Outs to Square Off This Afternoon in NLCS

The baseball Playoffs are in full swing. And this year, Louisiana is well represented in the post season. Several natives and former LSU Tigers are squaring off. From DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees to Alex Bregman on the Astros. But the most interesting battle of the boot takes place tonight. Because it’s not just LSU v LSU – it’s brother versus. And native versus native.

The Battle of Nola in San Diego

Today – the Nola Brothers will be squaring off in the National League Championship Series. Not only are both Brothers former LSU Tigers & teammates. But they’re also natives who graduated from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge.

Aaron Nola will be starting for the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. Meanwhile, his brother Austin Nola will be the starting catcher for the San Diego Padres.

Aaron is a former NL All-Star and helped the Phils make the Playoffs for the first time since 2011. During his time as an LSU Tiger (2012-14), he was a two time First Team All-American and racked up over 345 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, his brother Austin, also had a pretty decorated LSU career. The current Catcher played shortstop for the Tigers from 2009-2012. During that time, he was the 2010 SEC Tournament MVP and helped the Tigers win the 2009 College World Series.

Regardless of the outcome Tonight an LSU player is guaranteed to win a World Series ring (each team has at least one LSU Tiger on the roster). However, only one Nola brother will have the opportunity to win the final game of the season.

How Can You Watch the NLCS?

First pitch for the Padres v Phillies is at 3:35 pm. The game is carried by Fox. So you can watch it on FS1 on traditional cable or you can stream it on the Fox Sports app. Get all the details on how to watch the game here.

