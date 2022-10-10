Brothers Dre Davis and Tae Davis making an impact

Dre Davis is a 6-foot-6 junior forward. He spent his first two years at Louisville, averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 23 minutes per game.

There was a loose ball at Seton Hall basketball practice. Dre Davis went hard after it. So did Tae Davis.

Big brother got it.

“I gave him a hard bump and he kind of flew out of the play,” Dre said of Tae. “It looked worse than it really was.”

Head Coach Shaheen Holloway disagreed.

“They said, ‘Come on Dre, play smarter,’” Dre recounted. “You only did that because it’s your brother.”

Correct. In their first preseason in South Orange, the Davis Brothers have worked their way into Holloway’s good graces precisely because of how aggressive and competitive they are. Even if the Coach has to rein it in every now and then, they’re setting the tone he wants.

“The way I coach is the way they play,” Holloway said. “They’re not afraid of hard work. I guess their father did the same things.”

Their father, D’Andre Davis, coached both of them at Warren Central High School in Indianapolis.

“Being a coach’s son, he coached you a little bit harder, never let me slack off, always held me accountable,” Dre said of his dad. “That’s what I’m used to. I’m used to somebody always being on me, a hard and gritty coaching style.”

Dre Davis is a 6-foot-6 junior forward. He spent his first two years at Louisville, averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 23 minutes per game. Tae is a 6-9 freshman wing who was committed to Louisville.

Then the Brothers watched Holloway direct Saint Peter’s all-time Cinderella run to the Big Dance’s Elite Eight.

“We watched the games with our mom and she was like, ‘Man, I want you to play for that coach,'” Dre said.

A month before the 2022-23 season opener, Dre is challenging for a spot in the starting lineup – “he’s got a toughness about him that I like,” Holloway said – while Tae could become the Pirates’ most impactful freshmen since Myles Powell in 2016-17 (see chart below).

“He’s a lot more talented than me,” Dre said of Tae. “They can handle the ball and facilitate. Can get up and down the court and can jump – he can get on the rim as much as he wants.”

Seton Hall lists Tae as a forward, but you’ll see him in various roles this winter.

“I’ve never stuck to one position,” he said.

That’s partly a function of all those one-on-one battles with Dre in the backyard and in their father’s gym. He couldn’t bulldoze big brother, so he’d find other ways.

“A lot of times, it ended up in fights,” Tae said.

That elbow in practice?

“Not surprising at all,” Tae said.

Don’t get the wrong idea: These guys are close. They room together. They look out for each other. And they can’t help but see a little bit of their father in Holloway, right down to Shaheen’s young son Xavier running around the practice court, the way they once did during their father’s practices.

“He reminds me of us,” Dre said.

Can the Davis Brothers help Holloway mold the program in his image? That’s the idea.

“Expect a team that’s going to be hungry and going to outwork other teams,” Tae said. “I’m itching for it to start.”

Not so fresh

A look at Seton Hall’s top freshmen contributors over the past six seasons. Can Tae Davis break the slide?

2016-17: Myles Powell 10.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 23.8 minutes

2017-18: Myles Cale 4.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 17.2 minutes

2018-19: Jared Rhoden 3.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 13.1 minutes

2019-20: Tyrese Samuel 3.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 11.0 minutes

2020-21: Jahari Long 1.0 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 6.9 minutes

2021-22: Tyler Powell: 0.5 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 3.8 minutes

