Brothers Dre Davis and Tae Davis making an impact

  • Dre Davis is a 6-foot-6 junior forward. He spent his first two years at Louisville, averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 23 minutes per game.
  • Tae is a 6-9 freshman wing who was committed to Louisville.
  • A month before the 2022-23 season opener, Dre is challenging for a spot in the starting lineup while Tae could be Seton Hall’s most impactful freshman of recent years.

There was a loose ball at Seton Hall basketball practice. Dre Davis went hard after it. So did Tae Davis.

Big brother got it.

“I gave him a hard bump and he kind of flew out of the play,” Dre said of Tae. “It looked worse than it really was.”

Head Coach Shaheen Holloway disagreed.

“They said, ‘Come on Dre, play smarter,’” Dre recounted. “You only did that because it’s your brother.”

Correct. In their first preseason in South Orange, the Davis Brothers have worked their way into Holloway’s good graces precisely because of how aggressive and competitive they are. Even if the Coach has to rein it in every now and then, they’re setting the tone he wants.

Seton Hall basketball Brothers Dre Davis (left) and Tae Davis (right)

“The way I coach is the way they play,” Holloway said. “They’re not afraid of hard work. I guess their father did the same things.”

Their father, D’Andre Davis, coached both of them at Warren Central High School in Indianapolis.

“Being a coach’s son, he coached you a little bit harder, never let me slack off, always held me accountable,” Dre said of his dad. “That’s what I’m used to. I’m used to somebody always being on me, a hard and gritty coaching style.”

