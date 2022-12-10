Brother of US soccer journalist Grant Wahl drops chilling video claiming Murder over rainbow shirt at World Cup

There is some sad news coming out of the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. American soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who wore a rainbow shirt a couple of weeks back to a USMNT game, has died at 48 years old. His brother made the announcement on Instagram and believes foul play is involved. Take a look, via Philip Lewis of the Huffington Post:

Eric Wahl, the brother of sportswriter Grant Wahl who died in Qatar while covering the World Cup, is asking for help. Grant was detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt two weeks ago pic.twitter.com/lak0b1UZwa — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 10, 2022

Eric Wahl is gay. He is the reason his brother stood in solidarity with the LGBTQ community. Officials at the stadium refused to let him in because of the shirt. Grant Wahl also exposed the mistreatment of migrant workers at the World Cup. It definitely feels like he upset someone and they made him pay for it.

At the end of regular time in the Argentina/Netherlands game, Wahl tweeted this out:

What just happened? — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) December 9, 2022

There were also some reports that he may have collapsed and this tweet from a Spanish outlet confirms that a journalist did Collapse at the Argentina game:

Jornalista recebe massagem cardiacia na Tribuna após passar mal durante Holanda x Argentina. Ele foi retirado das tribunas de imprensa carregado em uma maca #genacopapic.twitter.com/LOeC8jgmxA — ge (@geglobo) December 9, 2022

“Journalist receives cardiac massage in the Tribune after feeling sick during Holland vs Argentina. He was removed from the press boxes carried on a stretcher.”

His brother also said that he was taken to the hospital:

“We’re still trying to find out,” Eric continued. “He collapsed at the stadium, was given CPR, was taken by Uber to hospital and died according to Celine. We just spoke with the state department and Celine has spoken to Ron Klain and the White House.”

At this point, it’s not confirmed for sure what happened to Grant Wahl. But, it’s an extremely shocking situation. He was one of the most well-liked soccer journalists in North America and even covered LeBron James in high school.

RIP.