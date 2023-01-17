Brother Hugh Gallagher joins the Leinster handball hall of fame

The Leinster GAA Handball Hall of Fame Award in recognition of Br Hugh Gallagher (OFM), in memory of his dedication and commitment to the development of youth handball in Westmeath.





Next Image 1 of 3 The Leinster GAA Handball Hall of Fame Award in recognition of Br Hugh Gallagher (OFM), in memory of his dedication and commitment to the development of youth handball in Westmeath.

Multyfarnham Handball Club was honored to have been invited to the Leinster GAA Handball Convention on Sunday which recognized the role and impact of volunteers within the organization, as we celebrated the immeasurable impact and Legacy of Brother Hugh Gallagher (OFM) within our handball community.

We were represented at the convention by executive and club members, Alan O’Mara and Gerry Whyte, who were privileged to receive this award on behalf of the club, as Brother Hugh was officially inducted into the Leinster Handball Hall of Fame.

Brother Hugh, whose selfless Dedication and Enduring commitment to the promotion and development of Handball within Multyfarnham Handball Club was apparent from his initial move into the community in 1969, and his particular attention directed to encouraging youth engagement with the sport.

Immediately, Br Hugh got to work in our community, Assisted by the Friars and club members in the provision of regular handball training sessions, fundraising for the improvement of club facilities, and above all, providing a space for community engagement through handball.

The Friary became the Cornerstone of the local handball community who congregated here daily. Key to the advancement of the game was the creation of a new 40×20 court, in addition to the two already existing 60×30 courts, which was of great benefit to all players, and in the continued prosperity of the game in the area.

During the 70s and 80s, the growth of the club continued, as the efforts of true altruist, Brother Hugh, alongside local volunteers paid dividends, as Multyfarnham Handball Club grew in size, with male and female members excelling on a national and international stage in a vast array of competitions.

Brother Hugh traveled the length and breadth of the country in his enthusiastic devotion to the sport of handball, and in his diligent dedication to all players who were under his Sporting tutelage.

Undoubtedly Br Hugh’s Legacy remains Deeply held and promoted within our club today, as we continue to respect and honor his ethos and legacy, as former youth players from this era went on to re-establish Multyfarnham Handball Club, and create our new top-class 40×20 alley for present and future generations to enjoy.