Brossart volleyball captures first region crown in program history

The rubber match between these two 37th District rivals meant a trip to the state tournament.

The host Bishop Brossart Mustangs volleyball team took down the Scott Eagles, 3-1 (25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19) to claim the 10th Region Championship one week after winning the first district tournament title in program history. Both teams have 27-13 records.

“I’ve been saying since day one of preseason camp this group is capable of it,” he said Bree Velasquez, Brossart head coach. “To finally be able to achieve it, it’s such a surreal moment. I can’t even put into words what this means to me, (assistant coach) Sydney (Bragg), the program, the girls who have been here since day one. It’s unbelievable. It was really good to see everything come together.”

The Mustangs displayed Offensive balance most of the postseason starting with the first passes with 71 digs to go with five blocks, four aces, 36 assists and 38 kills. Senior defensive specialist Open Thomas led the Mustangs with 20 digs and sophomore outside hitter Kate Neltner had 14 to go with nine kills. Junior libero Maddie Kremer had 13 digs and junior defensive specialist Cecilia Phirman had seven digs.

“I’m in shock. I knew it was going to be a really good game and I knew we could pull it out,” Kremer said. “We came together. I’m excited we’re going to state. It was good to come out strong because normally, our passing is not our best offense.”

Eighth-grade setter Aubrey Rebholz set up the hitters with 34 assists to go with nine digs and three aces. Sophomore 6-foot-3-inch middle blocker Corrine Blackburn recorded 12 kills to go with four blocks. Hesse had 10 kills and sophomore outside hitter Kate Neltner had nine kills and three blocks. Junior middle Blocker Payton Parker recorded six kills and two blocks.

“We’re pretty dangerous. We are an awesome team when we swing and are pretty much unstoppable,” Parker said. “It’s just an awesome feeling when we work together very well.”

Scott had seven aces, 36 assists, 65 digs, three blocks and 38 kills. Senior hitter Makaylah Mitchell finished her outstanding career with 11 kills, three blocks and four aces. Freshman hitter Milyn Minor had 12 kills and 12 digs.

Scott senior setter Audrey Griffin had 35 assists and 18 digs with senior defensive specialist Laine Morman and sophomore Elise Manhardt recording nine digs each. Senior Lexi Rogers added two blocks.

Scott has been in the region title game nine out of 11 years in the current format winning it five times from 2014 through 2017 then again in 2020. The Eagles finished region runner-up to Campbell County in 2012, 2013 and 2019.

“I told the girls they need to leave not hanging their heads,” he said Andrea Sullivan, Scott head coach. “Anytime you win 20 games, it’s a good season. The girls sang on the bus ride home celebrating the last one together.”

The Mustangs travel to the 16th Region Champion Boyd County Lions (36-4) in the first round of the state tournament Monday for a 7 pm game.