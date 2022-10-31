Brossart, Notre Dame volleyball hit road for state first round games

This marks the third year in a row regional winners have played host to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association volleyball tournament first-round games.

It is a way to measure a team’s strength of schedule based on its record, opponent records and the records of opponents’ opponents. But it has not been without controversy.

The 9th Region Champion Notre Dame Pandas (30-5) drew the 15th Region Champion Paintsville Tigers (38-2). Paintsville won the right to play host to the first-round game Monday at 6:30 pm with a higher RPI of .67242 over Notre Dame’s .65105. The Pandas have to travel three hours to Paintsville to play the game.

Notre Dame played 13 out-of-state opponents, compared to six for Paintsville, losing to four of them, including three Girls Greater Catholic League Cincinnati opponents. Some argue this punishes schools such as Notre Dame for playing more out-of-state opponents because all such games are assigned a .500 winning percentage value as opposed to .66667 if they held a 20-10 regular season record. The KHSAA states that schools would be chasing a lot of data from those opponents if this did not occur and could not guarantee the accuracy of the data.

Another state power, 6th Region Champion Louisville Mercy Jaguars (27-12), played 17 out-of-state opponents during the regular season finishing with a .58773 RPI and has to travel to second-round Champion Madisonville-North Hopkins (29- 10). The Maroons played seven Tennessee opponents and finished with a .58861 RPI.

Notre Dame finished 16-1 against Kentucky opponents during the regular season and Paintsville finished 29-0 against Kentucky teams including the one game with one common opponent, Notre Dame’s 35th District Rival Holy Cross. The Indians had the Tigers down to match point twice in the All “A” State title game at Eastern Kentucky University before Paintsville came back to win it 2-1 (17-25, 26-24, 25-18) Sept. 17 marking just the second public school team to win the All “A” State Tournament since it started in 2009.

But the nine-time state champion Pandas are used to these situations. They had to travel to 14th Region Champion Wolfe County two years ago in the first round on their way to the state championship.

“We’re used to driving down to Louisville for Assumption, Mercy, Sacred Heart,” he said Jenna Leistner, Notre Dame associate head coach. “So hopefully, this will be similar with the car ride getting down there and being ready to play.”

Leistner’s childhood best friend, Bree Velasquez, is in a different situation as head coach taking the Bishop Brossart Mustangs (27-13) to the state tournament for the first time in school history. Brossart and Notre Dame would not meet in the state tournament until the Championship game Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 pm The Mustangs face their first opponent Monday at 7 pm

The Mustangs also have to travel southeast for the first round of the state tournament venturing to face the 16th Region Champion Boyd County Lions (36-4). The Lions under the guidance of 2006 Calvary Christian alumna Katee Neltner beat Floyd County in the first round last year before losing 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-17) to eventual state runner-up Louisville Mercy.

“You never know who’s going to bring it that day and I think we’ve had really great games, some really great moments and it’s all come together full circle during tournament time,” Velasquez said. “We showed up in the district against Campbell and against Scott then again this past week in the region. I just hope that translates to state. We’ve hit a lot of benchmarks this year. I’m not ready to turn in and be finished. I think that we still have a lot of unfinished business to make it harder on ourselves next year to even beat that.”

Paintsville’s head coach is a 2000 Campbell County Graduate Dawn Sparks-Kinner. She took over a Tiger program in 2010 that finished 10-18 the previous year. More than 300 wins and 13 seasons later, the Tigers own four 15th Region tournament championships since 2017. They are still, however, searching for their first state tournament game win.

“The style of volleyball that was played back then wasn’t what I was used to so my main focus was building their basic Fundamentals and understanding the game of volleyball and the levels to it,” Sparks-Kinner said. “To see the buy-in from the players from all the years from when we started and just laying the foundations and getting the first district championship then moving on and getting the first region championship. It says a lot to the buy-in from the players, the community. It’s something that I’m proud we’ve built here.”

The Pandas have displayed their usual Offensive balance all season with 13 players coming in to contribute. They have a height advantage with five players standing six feet and above with a 6-foot-4-inch senior hitter and University of North Carolina commit Sydney Nolana 6-1 freshman hitter Audrey Dyassophomore hitters Open Tilden, Riley McCloskey and senior left-handed hitting Peyton Mast, a University of New Haven commit. Nolan leads the Pandas with 421 kills this season and Dyas has a team-high 69 blocks. All five have at least 148 kills this season.

“We definitely know what we’re up against,” Kinner said. “We’re just breaking down film, watching the different games and coming up with what matches us and how we play. Our girls are very talented. They have a lot of heart and I think that means a lot when you’re playing very highly-skilled teams so I’m excited for them to get this opportunity.”

The Pandas have dug up balls well all season, starting with senior libero Kamden Schrand with 490 digs. Sophomore Julia Grace has dug up 226 balls and senior Kayla Hostetler has 216. Schrand, a University of Louisville commit, also has a team-high 78 aces with Grace and Hostetler, an Eastern Michigan University commit, recording 33 and 31 respectively.

Setters sophomore Lauren Ott has 606 assists and 151 digs and freshman Lizzy Larkins has 452 assists.

The Notre Dame Pandas volleyball team celebrates its region championship at Ryle on Thursday. The Pandas hit the road at Paintsville in the state tournament at 6:30 pm Monday. Photo provided

Kinner recalled playing in the state tournament at Gray Middle School in Union as a junior for Campbell County in 1998. The Camels beat Louisville Holy Cross in two (15-5, 15-5) before facing second-ranked Louisville Sacred Heart in the state quarterfinals. Campbell County won 2-1 (3-15, 15-7, 15-13) before losing 2-0 (15-0, 15-1) to Assumption in the state semifinals. She’s hoping the home court advantage helps the Tigers.

Paintsville also does a good job distributing the ball. Senior 5-10 Hailey Little leads the Tigers with 384 kills after 38 games and a 6-0 senior middle hitter Blair Ratliff has 249 and a team-high 51 blocks standing as Paintsville’s tallest player along with eighth grader Kylie Kinner. Senior 5-7 outside hitter/defensive specialist Kynzi Slone leads the Tigers with 354 digs and senior 5-4 setter Bella Blackburn has 974 assists. Kylie Kinner has 241 kills and 35 blocks.

“I think when we saw them on film, their middles cut certain places so we’ll move our blocks,” Notre Dame’s Audrey Dyas said. “It just matters where their shoulders are facing.”

“We just watched film and see they’re a great team so we have to go down there and play our best game,” Notre Dame’s Jenna Leistner said. “They have some really great hitters. We have to continue to play our game and focus on our side of the net, which our girls have been great this week winning region. We feel we’re in a very good spot looking forward to the week.”

Paintsville played in the Rocky Top Classic in Sevierville, Tennessee on Sept. 9 and 10. The Tigers lost 2-1 (25-22, 26-28, 15-10) to Summertown (Tennessee), which has won Tennessee’s smallest Class A state Championship three times in the last four years and to Reagan High School out of Pfafftown, North Carolina. The Raiders finished 36-1 losing in the third round of North Carolina’s largest Class 4A.

But Coach Kinner said those games set the Tigers up for the All “A” State Tournament. Paintsville has gone 14-0 since winning that crown.

“That’s something that was a highlight in our season,” Coach Kinner said. “But we also had to realize that we had a lot of season left after that and that’s something we’ll celebrate when we finish. It was a great turning point for them to see that they can play at that high level. That’s something we experienced at a tournament in Tennessee.”

Velasquez has seen contributions from various players increase as the season has progressed. Junior libero Maddie Kremer has a team-high 595 digs and 66 aces. Eighth grade setter Aubrey Rebholz has stepped in well with 313 assists. Senior setter Savannah Seiter has 465 assists, but said she will not play Monday.

The Mustangs have had consistent play from sophomore 6-3 Corrine Blackburn all season. Blackburn has 392 kills and 85 blocks to lead Brossart.

“It’s taken a lot to fill in all the roles,” he said Cece Phirman, Brossart junior defensive specialist. “I think everyone has accepted them and we’ve worked really well together.”

But two Juniors in Payton Parker and Kayla Hesse along with sophomore Kate Neltner have forced teams to try to block Blackburn one-on-one. Neltner has 208 kills with Hesse and Parker contributing 160 and 144 respectively. Parker has 58 blocks.

“Our blocking has surpassed all expectations,” Velasquez said. “(Blackburn) is unbelievable. She’s really helped Payton. That’s only improved our game. Without Payton, we wouldn’t be getting the touches, the blocks, everything that we’ve needed to slow the ball down and let our defense keep us in system. When we’re in system, we are a tough, tough team. We can really spread the ball and we have a lot of different Offensive weapons. Kayla finds open spots and Kate is a power hitter. Payton finds those spots too. It’s good to be able to get the ball to a lot of people because it keeps the blocks guessing. We’ve been doing a really good job yet.”

Boyd County opened the season playing six games at the (Owensboro) Apollo Summer Slam then played in the Thoroughbred Smash at Lexington Lafayette on Aug. 26 and 27. The Lions beat Cooper and Conner by 2-0 scores at Lafayette.

Coach Neltner said the Lions have seven Seniors that have been playing together for a long time. Senior Emma Sparks at 5-10 led the Lions with 342 Kills Entering the region Championship and junior 5-9 Taylor Bartrum has an amazing vertical leap with 321 kills. Coach Neltner said Bartrum blocked Mercy 6-4 middle Blocker Meredith Brown in the state tournament last year.

The Lions have played without juniors Audrey Biggs, who Tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the summer, all season. Senior setter Aly Caldwell has 540 assists and junior Carleigh Conley has 497. Senior Lyndsey Ekers leads the Lions with 363 digs.

“We do a little bit of film,” Coach Neltner said. “I don’t really pay a lot of attention to girls on the other side of the court. At the end of the day, I’m pretty confident in my girls. We know if we do what we’re capable of on our side, then it’s not going to be a problem.”

The winners advance to the state quarterfinals at George Rogers Clark on Thursday. With a win Monday, Bishop Brossart would play either West Jessamine or Lexington Dunbar at 2 pm Notre Dame would face either Whitley County or Wolfe County at 5 pm