Brophy, Spielman dominate on way to Division 1 Arizona high school golf championship

Phoenix Brophy Prep won this week’s Division I boys state high school golf championship in dominating fashion.

The two-day event at the Omni Tucson National Golf Resort concluded Thursday, with the Broncos securing their first title since 2018.

In the years since then, Brophy had finished second behind Chandler Hamilton, but this year, the Broncos rolled to a 34-stroke win over the Huskies, who finished second.

Brophy established a lead on the tournament’s opening round Wednesday, finishing with a team score of 262, 17 strokes better than Hamilton.

On day two, they kept the dominance going by scoring a 267, which was 18 better than the next closest team.

Peoria Liberty finished in third, 17 strokes behind Hamilton. The third- through eighth-place teams were all within 20 strokes of each other.

Spielman takes individual title

All five of Brophy’s Golfers finished inside the top 10 of individual scoring. Junior Tyler Spielman won the individual championship with a record-setting score of 123 over the two days. Spielman’s score of 17-under broke the previous record of 15-under set in 2011.

Spielman finished nine strokes ahead of his teammate Charlie Palmer, who finished in second. Held Palmer by seven strokes after the first round.

Last year’s individual state champion, Hamilton’s Vincent Cervantes, finished third this year with a score of 136. That score was two strokes below his Championship effort last year.

The boys Division II Championships take place Nov. 2-3 at the Omni Tucson National Golf Resort.