Brophy Prep soccer star Matthew White gives through foundation

Phoenix Brophy Prep senior Matthew White has learned in life that there is much more than kicking a soccer ball and scoring goals. There is a desire to help, to give to those in need, and to see others prosper.

He does that through the Freekicks Foundation which his older brother Connor started about eight years ago. When Connor graduated from Brophy Prep in 2019, he handed it off to Matthew, who gets his kicks giving a soccer ball to a refugee from Iran, the Congo or other parts of the world who are trying to find their place in the Phoenix area.

“Something as simple as a soccer ball,” White said before a recent Brophy soccer practice. “We have 23 of them right here. Even just one of them, giving it to a refugee child, their smile. That’s all you need. It lights up the world.”

The nonprofit organization collects new or little-used soccer equipment and clothing for underserved communities. Matthew helped his brother with it since Connor started it as an eighth grader.

“Fortunately I was able to take it over,” Matthew said.

Matthew White has a 4.41 GPA at Brophy, where he has scored 13 goals this season.

White said he works with the Welcome to America project in Tempe, collecting soccer balls and other gear for Refugees around the world.

“I went to a Catholic school through middle school and we had to do service work,” Matthew said. “But it wasn’t like we had to do it. It was we get to do it. I tried going out with Connor and the Welcome to America project. This was different. It gave him a passion. It gave him a purpose. I followed suit. It’s something you look forward to doing it.”

