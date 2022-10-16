Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia via playoff

LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in the Kingdom couldn’t be decided with just 54 holes.

Smash GC teammates Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein squared off in a $4 million playoff at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia after both players finished Sunday’s final round tied at 12 under. Repeating the 18th hole until a Winner was decided, each player made birdie on the first two playoff holes before Koepka sealed the deal the third time around after Uihlein’s shot from the greenside bunker found the water.

Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia finished T-3 at 11 under with Matthew Wolff, Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey T-5 at 10 under.

On the team side, Koepka and Uihlein’s Smash GC claimed the team title and $3 million prize at 33 under. Garcia’s Fireballs GC finished second, six strokes back at 27 under, with Crushers GC and 4 Aces GC T-3 at 26 under.

The series will return stateside for the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami at Trump National Doral, Oct. 28-30, where teams will compete for $50 million.