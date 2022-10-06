Brooks Koepka, wife Jena Sims enjoy LIV Golf party in Bangkok

Brooks Koepka and wife Jena Sims enjoyed a special kind of date night this week.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Pageant of Hope founder, 33, gave followers a peek inside LIV Golf’s welcome party ahead of the Saudi-backed tour’s tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

Clad in a rainbow dress and strappy sandals, Sims posed beside Koepka, 32, for a pre-party selfie, in which the four-time major Champion sported neutral hues.

Brooks Koepka and wife Jena Sims pose for a pre-party selfie ahead of LIV Golf’s welcome bash this week.

The welcome party, which Jena Sims and husband Brooks Koepka attended, took place before LIV Golf’s Bangkok event this coming weekend.

Jena Sims posted a video of LIV Golf’s competitors during the welcome party.



“They really said ‘I’m gonna wear neutrals so you can shine,'” Sims remarked in one Instagram story. “To which I said ‘I’d shine either way, but thank you.’

Sims, who married Koepka earlier this year, also posted about LIV’s Golfers in an Instagram story following a report that members of the controversial league will find a way to earn world ranking points from this week’s event. A “strategic alliance” has been forged with the Dubai-based MENA Tour, according to The Telegraph, which is said to have reached out to the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) for verification in regard to the availability of ranking points.

Koepka broke away from the PGA Tour in June in favor of LIV Golf. Much like other defectors, including Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, they have since been barred from the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka and wife Jena Sims tied the knot in June 2022.

Brooks Koepka participates at the LIV Golf Invitational outside of Chicago in Sept. 2022.

Brooks Koepka plays his shot in July 2022 during the LIV Golf Invitational event in Bedmisnster, NJ



“I feel very comfortable with the decision I made. I’m happy, and did what’s best for me,” Koepka said at the time.

The move from Koepka came just weeks after his lavish wedding to Sims, which took place in the Turks and Caicos. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, honeymooned in Greece over the summer and ventured to Italy last month.

LIV Golf’s Bangkok event gets underway Friday.