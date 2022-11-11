Brook’s defense key to Bucks’ hot start

It’s rare that teams win a championship, fail to reach the Finals the following season, and then win a Championship the one after that; the Milwaukee Bucks may be 10-1, with the best record in the league, but history is not on their side in their quest to win another title. Historically, of the 21 teams that won a Championship between 2000 and 2020, 11 failed to return to the Finals the following year. Of those, two went on to win the Championship the next season after that: the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and 2005.

Milwaukee is on a mission to buck history by joining the Spurs in that unique group. In many ways, the success of that quest rests on the shoulders of Brook Lopez. The longtime shapeshifter is having to reinvent his role once again in his 15th NBA season.

Lopez began his career as a dominant Offensive center, averaging 18.6 points per game over nine seasons as the starting big for the New Jersey / Brooklyn Nets. He scored the second-most of any center in the league over that time period and as a result still owns the franchise record in points. He was a bruiser in the paint. Then he became a 3-point shooter in 2016-17 and has attempted at least 4.0 per game in each of his last seven seasons; only 82 players have recorded seven or more such seasons, and only Lopez and Dirk Nowitzki have done so while standing 7 feet or taller. Now the Bucks need Lopez to change his game again — on the defensive end.

The Bucks reinvented NBA defense several years ago. They decided that while the NBA entered the pace-and-space era, and 3-point attempts skyrocketed, they would blockade the rim on defense and willingly concede a high number of triples. That worked like a charm for years, as Milwaukee enjoyed the second-best defense in the league in 2018-19 and the best in 2019-20. Then Milwaukee adapted its defense slightly, adding more switching against the pick and roll. But the same priority remained undergirding the system: Give up threes, if necessary, but don’t sacrifice the rim. A Championship was the result.

Yet in many ways, that philosophical preference puts the Bucks at a deficit in the 2021-22 Playoffs against the Boston Celtics. Boston attempted 88 more 3-pointers over the seven-game series, making almost twice as many bombs (110 versus 57). At the same time, the Bucks attempted 64 more shots from within five feet and shot more efficiently from that range, too. Milwaukee won the paint but lost the arc — and lost the series. Milwaukee may have innovated defensively for the past several seasons, but a further innovation was needed.

This season, Milwaukee has decided that no defensive sacrifice needs to be made at all. In the past, the Bucks have packed the paint as much as possible, trusting that the length of Lopez in combination with Giannis Antetokounmpo can dissuade or deter any shots. That was true, but it turns out, Lopez can do that just as well on his own.

Because the Bucks trust Lopez to be his own at the rim, they have largely stopped tagging the roller during opposing pick and rolls. A “tag” is when an extra defender, usually coming from a corner of the court, will slide into the paint to deter a pass to the screener. That helps to defend the paint, but it opens up passing lanes to uncontested shooters around the arc — particularly where the Tagger used to be. The Bucks used to be a relatively high-frequency tag team, but they have almost dispensed with it this season. Lopez has been on an island in the paint. (Or have opponents been on an island with him?)