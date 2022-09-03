Brooks Announces 2022-23 Women’s Golf Schedule

DURHAM – Duke University Women’s Golf Head Coach Dan Brooks announced the 2022-23 schedule on Monday, which features nine regular season tournaments.

Brooks enters his 39th season with the Blue Devils.

In 38 years as the Duke coach, Brooks has helped guide his squads to seven NCAA National Championships, 21 ACC Championships and 140 team victories, which is the most of any Women’s golf Coach in Division I history.

Duke will open the season once again with the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn., from Sept. 12-14. The event will welcome the top teams in the Nation with Duke, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wake Forest comprising the field.

The Blue Devils will then head to the Windy City Collegiate Classic Oct. 3-4 at the Exmoore Country Club in Highland Park, Ill., followed by the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., from Oct. 10-12.



It’s Oct. 17-18, Duke will play locally in the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational, which will be played at the Governors Club in Chapel Hill, NC The Blue Devils have won the event 16 times, including five over the last seven years the event has been played.

Duke will close the fall campaign with a trip to Wilmington, NC, to compete in the Landfall Tradition at the Country Club of Landfall. The Blue Devils have taken the tournament title in each of the last three appearances in the event, but will play for the first time since 2018.

In the spring, Duke will open play by going Tropical Feb. 13-15 at the Nexus College Invitational at Albany resort in the Bahamas.

Next, the Blue Devils travel to Hilton Head, SC, to play in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Feb. 27 once again until March 1 at Long Cove Club. It will mark the ninth time Duke has competed in the event.

Duke will next play in the Valspar Augusta Intercollegiate March 11-12 in Augusta, Ga., before closing the regular season in the Wolfpack Match Play April 3-4 locally at Lonnie Poll Golf Club in Raleigh, NC

The ACC Championship will be contested at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC, April 13-16.

NCAA Regional action will take place May 8-10 at one of six sites – Athens, Ga., Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Pullman, Wash., Raleigh, NC, San Antonio, Texas and Westfield, Ind.

For the third straight year, the NCAA Championship will be hosted in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club May 19-24.

Duke Returns five letterwinners off its 2021-22 Squad including Seniors Megan Furtney and Erica Shepherd Juniors Phoebe Brinker and Anne Chen and sophomore Rylie Heflin . The Blue Devils will also welcome one of the top Amateur Golfers in the Nation Andy Smith who hails from Hobe Sound, Fla.

2022-23 Duke Women’s Golf Schedule

Sept. 12-14 – ANNIKA Intercollegiate (Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn.)

October 3-4 – Windy City Collegiate Classic (Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill.)

October 10-12 – Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.)

October 17-18 – Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational (Governors Club in Chapel Hill, NC)

October 28-30 – Landfall Tradition (Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, NC)

February 13-15 – Nexus College Invitational (Albany Resort in Bahamas)

February 27-March 1 – Darius Rucker Intercollegiate (Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, SC)

March 11-12 – Valspar Augusta Invitational (Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.)

April 3-4 – Wolfpack Match Play (Lonnie Pool Golf Club in Raleigh, NC)

April 13-16 – ACC Championship (Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC)

May 8-10 – NCAA Regional Championship (Georgia, Florida Atlantic, Washington, NC State, UTSA, Indiana)

May 19-24 – NCAA Championship (Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.)

