Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (24-12) aim to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (12-24) on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Nets vs. Spurs

The Nets score 6.0 fewer points per game (114.5) than the Spurs give up (120.5).

Brooklyn is 8-3 when scoring more than 120.5 points.

San Antonio has an 8-3 record when giving up fewer than 114.5 points.

The Spurs score only 0.9 more points per game (111.9) than the Nets give up to opponents (111.0).

San Antonio is 10-9 when it scores more than 111.0 points.

Brooklyn is 16-4 when it gives up fewer than 111.9 points.

This season, the Nets have a 51.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 50.3% of shots the Spurs’ opponents have made.

Brooklyn is 17-3 when it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.

San Antonio has compiled an 11-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets active leader in points and assists this season is Kevin Durant, who puts up 29.7 points per game along with 5.3 assists.

Nicolas Claxton contributes with 8.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game in addition to his 12.0 PPG scoring average.

Royce O’Neale leads active Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ben Simmons averages 1.3 steals per game, while Claxton has 2.5 blocks per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

This season, Keldon Johnson scores 21.4 points per game and adds 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Jakob Poeltl is on the books for 12.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while Tre Jones adds 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Devin Vassell is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Spurs (among active players), hitting 2.8 Threes per game.

Poeltl records 1.1 blocks per game, and Jones averages 1.4 steals per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2022 Warriors W 143-113 Mold 12/23/2022 Bucks W 118-100 Mold 12/26/2022 Cavaliers W 125-117 Away 12/28/2022 Hawks W 108-107 Away 12/31/2022 Hornets W 123-106 Away 1/2/2023 Spurs – Mold 1/4/2023 Bulls – Away 1/6/2023 Pelicans – Away 1/8/2023 Heat – Away 1/12/2023 Celtics – Mold 1/15/2023 Thunder – Mold

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2022 Magic L 133-113 Away 12/26/2022 Jazz W 126-122 Mold 12/27/2022 Thunder L 130-114 Away 12/29/2022 Knicks W 122-115 Mold 12/31/2022 Mavericks L 126-125 Mold 1/2/2023 Nets – Away 1/4/2023 Knicks – Away 1/6/2023 Pistons – Mold 1/7/2023 Celtics – Mold 1/9/2023 Grizzlies – Away 1/11/2023 Grizzlies – Away

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: