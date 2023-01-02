Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Brooklyn Nets (24-12) aim to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (12-24) on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Spurs
Key Stats for Nets vs. Spurs
- The Nets score 6.0 fewer points per game (114.5) than the Spurs give up (120.5).
- Brooklyn is 8-3 when scoring more than 120.5 points.
- San Antonio has an 8-3 record when giving up fewer than 114.5 points.
- The Spurs score only 0.9 more points per game (111.9) than the Nets give up to opponents (111.0).
- San Antonio is 10-9 when it scores more than 111.0 points.
- Brooklyn is 16-4 when it gives up fewer than 111.9 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 51.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 50.3% of shots the Spurs’ opponents have made.
- Brooklyn is 17-3 when it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.
- San Antonio has compiled an 11-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets active leader in points and assists this season is Kevin Durant, who puts up 29.7 points per game along with 5.3 assists.
- Nicolas Claxton contributes with 8.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game in addition to his 12.0 PPG scoring average.
- Royce O’Neale leads active Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ben Simmons averages 1.3 steals per game, while Claxton has 2.5 blocks per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- This season, Keldon Johnson scores 21.4 points per game and adds 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
- Jakob Poeltl is on the books for 12.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while Tre Jones adds 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Spurs (among active players), hitting 2.8 Threes per game.
- Poeltl records 1.1 blocks per game, and Jones averages 1.4 steals per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Warriors
|
W 143-113
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Bucks
|
W 118-100
|
Mold
|
12/26/2022
|
Cavaliers
|
W 125-117
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Hawks
|
W 108-107
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Hornets
|
W 123-106
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Heat
|
–
|
Away
|
1/12/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/15/2023
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Mold
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Magic
|
L 133-113
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Jazz
|
W 126-122
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Thunder
|
L 130-114
|
Away
|
12/29/2022
|
Knicks
|
W 122-115
|
Mold
|
12/31/2022
|
Mavericks
|
L 126-125
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Nets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/9/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
