Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
Two of the league’s top scorers square off when Kevin Durant (sixth, 29.7 points per game) and the Brooklyn Nets (27-14) host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.7) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-23) on Sunday , January 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on YES and BSOK. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Thunder
Key Stats for Nets vs. Thunder
- The Nets put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (114.2) than the Thunder allowed (116.4).
- When Brooklyn totals more than 116.4 points, it is 12-4.
- Oklahoma City is 14-7 when giving up fewer than 114.2 points.
- The Thunder’s 116.9 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 110.6 the Nets give up.
- When it scores more than 110.6 points, Oklahoma City is 18-10.
- Brooklyn is 24-7 when it allows fewer than 116.9 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Thunder’s opponents have hit.
- Brooklyn has a 24-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- Oklahoma City has compiled a 17-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- Durant leads active Nets’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 29.7 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
- Nicolas Claxton’s averages this season are 11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
- Kyrie Irving leads active Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ben Simmons averages 1.5 steals per game, while Claxton has 2.6 blocks per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander scores 30.7 points per game. He also records 4.8 rebounds and dishes out 5.6 assists per game.
- Josh Giddey also chips in with 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is reliable from three-point range with 1.8 made Threes per game.
- Aleksej Pokusevski swats 1.3 shots per game on average this season. Gilgeous-Alexander helps out on the defensive side with 1.7 steals per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Spurs
|
W 139-103
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Bulls
|
L 121-112
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Pelicans
|
W 108-102
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Heat
|
W 102-101
|
Away
|
1/12/2023
|
Celtics
|
L 109-98
|
Mold
|
1/15/2023
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/17/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
1/19/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/25/2023
|
76ers
|
–
|
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Wizards
|
W 127-110
|
Mold
|
1/8/2023
|
Mavericks
|
W 120-109
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
Heat
|
L 112-111
|
Away
|
1/12/2023
|
76ers
|
W 133-114
|
Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Bulls
|
W 124-110
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Nets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/18/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/20/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/25/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/27/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.