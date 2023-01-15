Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two of the league’s top scorers square off when Kevin Durant (sixth, 29.7 points per game) and the Brooklyn Nets (27-14) host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.7) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-23) on Sunday , January 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on YES and BSOK. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Nets vs. Thunder

The Nets put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (114.2) than the Thunder allowed (116.4).

When Brooklyn totals more than 116.4 points, it is 12-4.

Oklahoma City is 14-7 when giving up fewer than 114.2 points.

The Thunder’s 116.9 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 110.6 the Nets give up.

When it scores more than 110.6 points, Oklahoma City is 18-10.

Brooklyn is 24-7 when it allows fewer than 116.9 points.

This season, the Nets have a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Thunder’s opponents have hit.

Brooklyn has a 24-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 17-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

Durant leads active Nets’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 29.7 points and distributing 5.3 assists.

Nicolas Claxton’s averages this season are 11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Kyrie Irving leads active Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ben Simmons averages 1.5 steals per game, while Claxton has 2.6 blocks per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 30.7 points per game. He also records 4.8 rebounds and dishes out 5.6 assists per game.

Josh Giddey also chips in with 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is reliable from three-point range with 1.8 made Threes per game.

Aleksej Pokusevski swats 1.3 shots per game on average this season. Gilgeous-Alexander helps out on the defensive side with 1.7 steals per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2023 Spurs W 139-103 Mold 1/4/2023 Bulls L 121-112 Away 1/6/2023 Pelicans W 108-102 Away 1/8/2023 Heat W 102-101 Away 1/12/2023 Celtics L 109-98 Mold 1/15/2023 Thunder – Mold 1/17/2023 Spurs – Away 1/19/2023 Sun – Away 1/20/2023 Jazz – Away 1/22/2023 Warriors – Away 1/25/2023 76ers – Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/6/2023 Wizards W 127-110 Mold 1/8/2023 Mavericks W 120-109 Mold 1/10/2023 Heat L 112-111 Away 1/12/2023 76ers W 133-114 Away 1/13/2023 Bulls W 124-110 Away 1/15/2023 Nets – Away 1/18/2023 Pacers – Mold 1/20/2023 Kings – Away 1/22/2023 Nuggets – Away 1/25/2023 Hawks – Mold 1/27/2023 Cavaliers – Mold

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

