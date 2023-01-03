Brooklyn Nets v San Antonio Spurs, Ben Simmons nine first half assists, Kyrie Irving dunk, scores, results, highlights, videos, reactions, response, latest news

The Brooklyn Nets have exploded out of the Gates in Tuesday’s home Clash against the San Antonio Spurs (all times AEDT), dominating 74-47 through two Quarters behind 21 points from Kyrie Irving and nine assists from Ben Simmons.

Simmons has done an excellent job at finding his teammates all over the floor to lead Brooklyn’s hyper efficient offense that has shot 60 percent from the floor and 53 percent from downtown.

In addition to Simmons’ nine assists, he also had two points, four rebounds and three steals in 15 minutes with a +22 plus-minus.

Irving’s 21 points have however stolen the show – shooting 9-of-10 from the field with three triples and eight rebounds – including a rattling put back dunk that set the Nets bench off in a big way.

Kevin Durant meanwhile put in 16 points and six assists and Seth Curry added 11 points and three threes.

It continues Brooklyn’s scintillating form as it’s on pace to extend its NBA-best winning streak to 12 games, currently sitting second in the East at 24-12.

“You can just feel a Buzz around this arena,” YES Network commentator Ian Eagle noted at Barclays Centre.

For the visitors, Keldon Johnson posted a team-high 15 points.

MORE TO COME.