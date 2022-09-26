Brooklyn Nets Sign Marcus Zegarowski

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Marcus Zegarowski. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Zegarowski (6’2″, 181) was drafted by Brooklyn with the 49th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and spent the 2021-22 season with Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. In eight regular season games (seven starts) with Long Island, Zegarowski averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27.5 minutes per game. He also appeared in 13 games for Long Island during the NBA G League Showcase Cup, registering averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.4 minutes per contest.

The 24-year-old played in 92 games (75 starts) across three years (2018-21) at Creighton, recording averages of 14.1 points on 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 42.3 percent shooting from 3-point range and 77.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 3.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest. In his junior season, he appeared in and started 29 games for the Bluejays, posting averages of 15.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.6 minutes per game. Zegarowski was an All-Big East First Team selection as a junior, All-Big East Second Team selection as a sophomore and was named to the Big East All Freshman team after his first season. The Hamilton, Mass., native finished his collegiate career in Creighton’s top 10 in 3-pointers made (215) and 3-point percentage.