Brooklyn Nets ranked as second-best team in the NBA in ESPN’s rankings

The Brooklyn Nets were ranked as the second-best team in the NBA in ESPN’s most recent power rankings published on Wednesday. This is the highest that the Nets have been ranked by ESPN this season.

In last week’s edition of ESPN’s rankings, Brooklyn was ranked as the fourth-best team in the league. Since the last edition of the rankings, the Nets have gone 3-0 and their wins in that time span include a 108-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks, a 123-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets, and a 139-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Boston Celtics are the only team ranked higher than the Nets and while Brooklyn is on a 12-game winning streak, the Celtics are 8-8 in their last 16 games. The Nets have some tough opponents coming up with their next four games against the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics.

ESPN’s Nick Friedell had this to say about the Nets being ranked where they are on the list:

“Make that 12 wins in a row, as Brooklyn continues to be the hottest team in the league and is following Kevin Durant’s MVP-type lead every night. The players have bought into new Coach Jacque Vaughn’s less-is-more approach and are building more confidence with each contest. A three-game trip this week to Chicago, New Orleans and Miami should provide a good test for a Squad that cruised through the month of December with a 12-1 record.”

Brooklyn visits the Bulls on Wednesday for the second meeting between the two teams this season.

