Brooklyn Nets Name Jacque Vaughn Head Coach

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” said General Manager Sean Marks. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

Vaughn was named acting head coach on Nov. 1 and has led the team to a 2-2 record in four games.

Vaughn, who was in his seventh season as an Assistant Coach with the Nets, also served as the team’s head coach for a 10-game regular season stint during the 2019-20 season. They compiled a 7-3 regular season record and guided the Nets through their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors. He previously spent two-plus seasons (2012-15) as head coach of the Orlando Magic and was a pro scout for one season (2015-16) and assistant coach for two seasons (2010-12) with the San Antonio Spurs.

Prior to beginning his coaching career, the Los Angeles native enjoyed a 12-year playing career in the NBA after being selected with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 1997 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. In 776 career games with the Jazz (1997-2001), Hawks (2001-02, 2003-04), Magic (2002-03), Nets (2004-06) and Spurs (2006-09), Vaughn recorded averages of 4.5 points and 2.5 assists in 16.3 minutes per game. He made nine playoff appearances in his 12 NBA seasons and was a member of the 2007 NBA Champion Spurs. Vaughn is one of the most decorated players in the storied history of Kansas basketball, both on and off the court, leaving Lawrence as a two-time Consensus second-team All-American, the 1996 Big Eight Player of the Year and a two- time Academic All-American. Vaughn’s jersey (No. 11) was retired by the Jayhawks in 2002.