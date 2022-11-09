Brooklyn Nets name Jacque Vaughn as Coach

Brooklyn Nets acting head Coach Jacque Vaughn has officially been named head coach, the team announced Wednesday.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. pic.twitter.com/sgQZ4OtFNA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 9, 2022

Vaughn was named acting head coach on Nov. 1 and has led the team to a 2-2 record in four games. They replaced Steve Nash, who agreed to part ways with the team after a 2-5 start. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Vaughn’s deal runs through the 2023-24 season.

Jacque Vaughn’s promotion to Brooklyn Nets Coach comes with a deal through the 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 9, 2022

The move refutes multiple reports that Brooklyn was finalizing a deal with suspended Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka.

Nash led the Nets to a 92-62 record and the Playoffs in both full seasons, his first as an NBA coach. But they lost Kyrie Irving and James Harden to injuries during their Eastern Conference semifinal loss to Milwaukee in 2021, then were a first-round flop last season after trading Harden during the middle of the season.

Recently, Irving was suspended by the team for at least five games without pay after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.

That suspension came hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Irving made a “reckless decision” to post on his Twitter feed a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and said he would be meeting with him within a week.

Per reports, Irving met with Silver on Tuesday.

Vaughn, who was in his seventh season as an Assistant Coach with the Nets, also served as the team’s Coach for a 10-game regular season stint during the 2019-20 season, going 7-3 during that stretch. He also guided the Nets through their first-round playoff series against the Raptors, which Toronto won 4-0.

Prior to his time in Brooklyn, Vaughn spent two-plus seasons (2012-15) as Coach of the Orlando Magic and was a pro Scout for one season (2015-16) and Assistant Coach for two seasons (2010-12) with the San Antonio Spurs.

Vaughn played 12 seasons in the NBA (1997-2009), averaging 4.5 points and 2.5 assists per game in a career that saw him spend time with the Nets, Magic, Spurs, Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.