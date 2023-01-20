Brooklyn Nets Make A Roster Move On Friday

While he currently has a guaranteed deal for this season with the Brooklyn Nets, second-year forward Kessler Edwards has spent a chunk of the season in the NBA G League with the Long Island Nets.

Edwards, 22, was drafted 44th overall in last year’s draft by the Nets and ended up playing quite a bit due to injuries, as he played in a total of 48 games, starting in a total of 23 of these games.

Last season, Edwards averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in about 20.6 minutes per game while shooting 35.3 percent from three-point range.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button