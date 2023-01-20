Brooklyn Nets Make A Roster Move On Friday

While he currently has a guaranteed deal for this season with the Brooklyn Nets, second-year forward Kessler Edwards has spent a chunk of the season in the NBA G League with the Long Island Nets.

Edwards, 22, was drafted 44th overall in last year’s draft by the Nets and ended up playing quite a bit due to injuries, as he played in a total of 48 games, starting in a total of 23 of these games.

Last season, Edwards averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in about 20.6 minutes per game while shooting 35.3 percent from three-point range.

Working on his craft and overall development this year, Edwards has gone back-and-forth between the Nets in the NBA and the Nets in the G League. On Friday, the Nets once again made a move with Kessler Edwards, calling him up from the Long Island Nets.

The Nets just played the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, a game that they lost 117-112, so it is expected that some players will be resting on the second night of a back-to-back, hence why Edwards was brought up.

What kind of role and potential minutes he will play against the Utah Jazz on Friday though is unknown ahead of this game, as the Nets have yet to make a final decision on who will and who will not play in the team’s second game in as many days.

Brooklyn has been struggling as of late, as they currently find themselves on a four-game losing streak. Coincidentally enough, Kevin Durant has missed the team’s last four games due to a sprained MCL in his right knee.

No further updates have been given on Durant’s status and as a result, Kessler Edwards could wind up spending some extra time with the Nets in the NBA in order to give them another forward option.

Entering Friday’s game in Salt Lake City, the Brooklyn Nets are 27-17 and six games out of first-place in the Eastern Conference.

