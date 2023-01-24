Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant Wants To Play In 2023 NBA All-Star Game

There is optimism that Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will return before the All-Star break. Durant, who is scheduled to be reassessed in another two weeks, also holds interest in playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City Utah.

“I want to play tomorrow if I can. So, that’s what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don’t want to rush anything. I want to make sure I’m 100 percent. But yeah, I want to play,” Durant said. “I want to be a part of all these events.”

Unfortunately for Durant, injuries in the last few years have restricted him from taking the hardwood on All-Star weekend. He has played in only one All-Star game since joining the Nets in 2019.

