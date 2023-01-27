Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Make All-Star History

The Brooklyn Nets (29-19) will have their superstar duo representing the Borough in Salt Lake City, Utah on the NBA’s biggest annual stage: the 2023 All-Star Game.

Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were named NBA Eastern Conference All-Star Game starters. To round out the Eastern Conference All-Star starters: Boston Celtics’ superstar wing Jayson Tatum, Milwaukee Bucks’ Cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

The All-Star Game starting honors for both Durant (13th appearance) and Irving (eighth appearance) mark the first time in Nets franchise history that two players have been named starters multiple times. The Nets are also the only team with two All-Star starters this season.

