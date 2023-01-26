Brooklyn Nets Discuss Latest Goal For Ben Simmons

It was a tale of two halves for Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons in Wednesday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Welcomed with Roaring boos when he stepped foot on the Wells Fargo Center in front of his former fanbase, it took a while for Simmons to become aggressive. In fact, it took a whole half for him to look to score.

“You become what you think about. So if you’re thinking about being aggressive, you will be aggressive,” said Nets head Coach Jacque Vaughn on Simmons’ flipping the scoring switch in the second half postgame. “If you think about being a good teammate, you’ll be a good teammate. If you think about competing and playing hard, you do those things. You become what you think about.”

