Brooklyn Nets 117, Utah Jazz 108: Three Hard Takeaways

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 48 points while grabbing 11 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Utah Jazz, 117-106. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 29 points in a losing effort.

Despite playing in the second game of a back-to-back and missing Kevin Durant, the Nets were the team that had more energy on Friday night. Irving reminded NBA fans that he’s still a top-10 player in the league by strong-arming the Jazz for 21 fourth-quarter points.

