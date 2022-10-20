Brooklyn Hicks chooses UNLV basketball, continues Timberline’s D1-playing Legacy

LACEY, Wash. – Brooklyn Hicks has been talked about around this college town in Thurston County as a basketball Prodigy for years – well before he showed up in the Timberline High School gymnasium.

And to continue the school’s recent playing Legacy at an NCAA Division I school after Donaven Dorsey and Erik Stevenson? It’s obviously not as common place as say, the Metro League in Seattle.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but I feel like I’ve been built for pressure my whole life,” Hicks said. “At this point, I listen to it, I take in the heat, I take in the good comments and I keep rolling.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button