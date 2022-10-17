Brooklyn Academy of Music Announces New Artist-in-Residence

As of January 1, 2023, American bass-baritone Davóne Tines will become the institution’s first artist-in-residence in over ten years



For this role, Davone Tines will Engage in independent and related projects with the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). He succeeds artists previously in the position, including Alvin Ailey, Twyla Tharp, Chelsea Theater Centerand 651 Arts.

Based in New York, BAM is a multi-arts center that has showcased the work of emerging and professional artists for over 150 years. It is known for its programming in theater, dance, music, opera, and film.

As well as providing rehearsal space, financial support, and cross-departmental assistance, Tines will also have access to Archives and resources of the institution and pursue Collaborative projects while engaging with the BAM community and other initiatives — including his work with the American Modern Opera Company (AMOC).

During the 2021/22 season, Tines was appointed Detroit Opera‘s first-ever artist-in-residence and has had works premiered by The Philadelphia Orchestra and conducted by Yannick Nézet Séguin.

Tines’ recent Accolades include Musical America’s 2022 Vocalist of the Year, the 2020 Sphinx Medal of Excellence, and the 2018 Emerging Artists Award from Lincoln Center. He is a Graduate of The Juilliard School and Harvard Universitywhere he serves as a guest lecturer.

“The future of Performing arts institutions is wrested upon their ability to support artists as multifaceted humans beyond their institutional function, and to thoroughly contextualize their work as a means of building crucial, non-abstract Bridges from the art to the audience,” said Tines . “I look forward to taking on this challenge with an institution as daring as BAM.”

“We are tremendously excited for Davóne to join us as an artist in residence,” added BAM Artistic Director, David Binder. “Together we’ve tried to form a Holistic Residency that goes deeper than just supporting Davóne’s current and future projects,” Binder continued. “We consciously created space for him as an esteemed thought partner, where his Insights will help shape a forward-thinking and inclusive BAM.”

Engaging in early music to new commissions by leading composers, Tines is also passionate about music Exploring the social issues of today. His project, “Everything Rises,” with GRAMMY-winning violinist Jennifer Koh recently had its New York Premiere at BAM.