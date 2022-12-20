Brookline Gets $50K For Robert T. Lynch Golf Course Work

BROOKLINE, MA — The Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course in Brookline got a boost this month thanks to an Anonymous donation, officials announced.

The donation has been directed to the newly established Brookline Fund to Expand Access to the Robert T. Lynch memorial Golf Course at the Brookline Community Federation. It will help back construction efforts laid out in a landscape master plan developed for the golf course, town officials said on Friday of last week. Money will specifically help fund new forward tees at the golf course.

Brookline previously launched a master planning process with the goal of improving its municipal golf course for residents, golfers and non-golfers visiting the facility. “Throughout many of the meetings, there has been thoughtful discussion regarding the inequities of current tee box yardages for Golfers with slower swing speeds,” officials said in their recent donation announcement. “The committee has a goal of making the golf course more playable for a wider spectrum of people, through the addition of more tee box options, especially forward ones.”

Officials last week said forward tees will help support golfer development and junior golf programs while also improving inclusivity for golfers of different abilities. “These Improvements will make the course more inviting and fun for all players with the added benefit of improving the pace of play,” officials said.

The golf course’s funding structure largely requires that any Improvements be paid for through fees collected at the course. Donations can also be made, though, as has happened in this case of an Anonymous donor. Beyond the recent contribution, officials said this week that the recent Robert T. Lynch Golf Course donor has promised to make more contributions in the form of matching additional gifts up to $50,000 over the next two years.

Donations to the Brookline Fund to Expand Access to the Robert T. Lynch Memorial Golf Course are tax deductible. Learn more here.