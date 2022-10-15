Brookledge Golf Club clubhouse Improvements shelved due to high bids

Plans to put in about $1 million in Improvements to the Brookledge Golf Club clubhouse have been temporarily shelved.

Cuyahoga Falls officials had recently agreed to the expenditures needed to make the improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course at 1621 Bailey Road in Cuyahoga Falls. However, these plans have been put on hold after bids came in too high.

“All the bids came in well over the engineer’s projections,” said Sara Kline, the superintendent of the Parks and Recreation department. “So we are not proceeding as planned. However, we will still address structural issues such as water issues that need addressed immediately. This doesn’t change the fact that the clubhouse needs work, but we just need to Rethink some things in light of job and supply shortages.”

The city had been planning to sell $550,000 notes to help pay for the upgrades, with costs being spread over two years. The additional funding would have come from the Parks and Recreation levy this year. The final cost had yet to be determined. Kline said she will not know the final cost until officials can regroup and discuss the new scope of the project.

Initially, the planned improvements to the clubhouse included an 1,800-square-foot expansion. Other upgrades include installing new electrical and HVAC systems, plus a new roof, doors and windows. The sidewalk cart path that goes around the facility will be replaced.

“We will talk about our immediate concerns over the next couple of months,” Kline said. She added that supply issues and employee shortages have made costs in general increase. “Prices for everything in our lives have gone up tremendously.”

The city may see a new electrical department building in the future.

Plans call for the department to move from its space on Bailey Road to a new 50,000 square foot structure at 222 Cochran Road. The building would be constructed on an 8-acre vacant lot, said Rob Kurtz, planning director.

Anthony Zumbo, the city’s service director, said that bids on the project will hopefully be advertised this coming spring.

