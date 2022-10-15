Brookledge Golf Club clubhouse Improvements shelved due to high bids

Plans to put in about $1 million in Improvements to the Brookledge Golf Club clubhouse have been temporarily shelved.

Cuyahoga Falls officials had recently agreed to the expenditures needed to make the improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course at 1621 Bailey Road in Cuyahoga Falls. However, these plans have been put on hold after bids came in too high.

“All the bids came in well over the engineer’s projections,” said Sara Kline, the superintendent of the Parks and Recreation department. “So we are not proceeding as planned. However, we will still address structural issues such as water issues that need addressed immediately. This doesn’t change the fact that the clubhouse needs work, but we just need to Rethink some things in light of job and supply shortages.”

