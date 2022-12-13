“Brookland Arts Walk to Celebrate Ancient Persian Festival of Light with First Annual Yalda Market”

From an email:

“The Brookland Arts Walk will hold its first annual Yalda Market, a Persian Celebration of the Winter Solstice, on Saturday, December 17, from 2pm to 6pm. The community-wide event will feature local artists, musicians, and creators, as well as delicious food and beverages.

The festival of Shab-e Yalda, or Yalda NIght, is an ancient pre-Zoroastrian tradition celebrated by Persian peoples across the globe. The holiday takes place on the Longest night of the year, typically on the 20th or 21st of December, or the winter solstice. Yalda, which means birth or light, honors the triumph of light over darkness. On Yalda Night, in anticipation of sunrise, family and friends gather and stay up late reading poetry, listening to music, and eating red fruits like Pomegranates and watermelon, which symbolize the glow of dawn and life.

“Yalda is about warmth, life, and togetherness,” said Yalda Market Organizer and Kucheh Studio owner Mina M. Jafari. “Yalda Market gives local Persians a chance to bond over shared culture and values, while also introducing non-Persians to the rich Tapestry of art, food, and traditions that make up this wonderful holiday.”

Artists and makers at Yalda Market will include:

Kandu Pastry

Sharbat Bakery and Cafe

Tanem Concept

Back Home Beer

Kuzeh Pottery

Chef Koo’s Kitchen

Kucheh Studio

Shafa Blends

Children of Persia

…and featuring a performance by Kamyar Arsani, Iranian multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter”