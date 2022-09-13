Brookfield Fine Arts Fest Returns to Kiwanis Park this weekend

Brookfield may be known as a friendly Chicago suburb with a nationally renowned zoo, but for the past decade, several residents have made it their mission to ensure their town becomes known as a local destination that embraces art.

Since 2009, the Brookfield Fine Arts Festival has showcased the work of dozens of local artists and has provided a way for Brookfield Residents to connect with local artists while enjoying the season’s transition to fall.

And on Saturday, Sept. 17, the fest returns in full swing after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

