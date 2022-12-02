Brooke Steere and Gianna Paul: Alabama Soccer’s Freshman Duo

Experience.

There is no substitution for it. It is one of the only factors that a player needs to succeed, but cannot acquire it through training or study. It only comes once you endure a challenge and live to tell about it

It makes sense that experience can be a cruel teacher: it gives you the test first, then the lesson.

While this is Alabama’s first time in the College Cup, the semifinals of the NCAA Women’s soccer tournament, Coach Wes Hart’s Squad isn’t short on experience when looking on a grand scale.

.

