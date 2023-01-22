Brooke Henderson WITB: What Golf Clubs Does She Use in 2023?

Winning the season-opening event is a huge deal. And the Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson did it with her fresh set of equipment that her sister helped her carry to the Lake Nona Golf Course in Orlando for the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

TaylorMade recently made an equipment deal with two of the world’s best female golfers, Nelly Korda and Henderson. And the duo proved themselves worthy of the multibillion-worth golf equipment company’s pick of 2023 at the LPGA Tour season-opening event held in Orlando. The youngest of the Henderson siblings hoisted the title with a 4-shot lead. Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist secured herself in the Top 5 position.

Notably, the current world no. 7’s relationship with TaylorMade began when she started using her ball, the TP5x, and glove from last year. And Henderson extended that relationship with the company before beginning her 2023 season by choosing them as her exclusive equipment partner.

The TaylorMade collection that helped Brooke Henderson mark her 13th win on the LPGA Tour

Brooke Henderson chose, according to www.tsn.ca, the Stealth 2 Plus driver (nine degrees), a Stealth 2 3-wood, 5-wood, and hybrid to make her tee shots more powerful than ever. Meanwhile, she used the P-790 and three Milled Grind wedges (50, 54, and 60 degrees) as her irons.

According to her statements after signing with TaylorMade, the two-time major Champion considers “consistency with (her) driver and control with my irons are key.”

“I love hitting driver because power is a big part of my game,” Henderson added, according to a GD article. “And Stealth 2 Plus has helped me add distance, which is always great.” Moreover, she explained, “with the irons and wedges, I could quickly feel how much control I had with each swing.”

Furthermore, the 25-year-old chose TaylorMade’s Spider GT center-shafted putter to help her get accurate putting. Notably, Henderson Revealed before entering this week’s event that she is excited to know how her driver and putter will work for her.

“I’m really looking forward to both the driver and the putter this week,” Henderson said. “If I can make some consistent swings with the driver and make a couple putts,” she added, “it should be a fun week.”

It was indeed a fun week for Brooke Henderson as she maintained her lead from the beginning of the HGV Tournament of Champions. And it looks like the Canadian golfer plans to win more this season with her new set of equipment following her win at the 2023 season-opening event.

