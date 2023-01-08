Brooke Henderson no longer on Ping website. Is a club deal with TaylorMade next? | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

Henderson has been with Ping since turning pro in 2015 and signed an extension in 2021, saying at the time, “From the tour staff at Ping who fit me into the game’s best clubs, to the great teams at Ping Canada who’ve supported me since my earliest junior days, being treated like family has contributed to my success for sure. Because I have the backing of so many people, and I’m playing Clubs that bring out the best in my game, I give myself an opportunity to play well every week. I’m really happy to pursue more victories with Ping and build on all that we’ve accomplished together.”