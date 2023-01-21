Brooke Henderson Channeling Her Inner Annika Sorenstam at Tournament of Champions

Brooke Henderson can thank her Stellar ball striking and consistent putting for the three-shot lead she holds going into the final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. But the Canadian might also be getting a small boost from somewhere else: her playing partner for back-to-back rounds, Annika Sorenstam.

Sorenstam may be a 10-time major champion, but for the second year in a row, she’s teeing it up as a “celebrity” in the event, which takes place at her home course, Orlando’s Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. Sorenstam happened to be paired with Henderson for two consecutive rounds, and after witnessing her dominate the field up close, the 10-time major Champion was quick to praise her game.

