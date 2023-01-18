​​Brook Lopez mourns getting ejected from an NBA game for the first time in his career

Tempers flared between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday as Bucks center Brook Lopez and Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. got into a scuffle with 6:40 remaining in the game. When the dust settled, Lopez was ejected for the first time in his 15-year NBA career.

Lopez was visibly frustrated after being removed from the game afterwards, saying, “I can’t expect the refs to get it right.”

