Brook Arts Center Music Shows in September

Originally published: 09/05/2022

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) — The Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook has music for everyone in September. They are opening their Fall season with the classic rock songs of The Rolling Stones, progressive rock sounds of Pink Floyd, music of legendary Doo Wop groups, followed by Classical compositions of Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Sibelius!

September 10 at 8:00pm: Well Alright, A Rolling Stones Tribute performs the Stones classic songs with attention to detail of the original Stones recordings and selected live versions. The band comprised of professional musicians from the east coast performs the biggest hits from the Rolling Stones catalog with the look, feel, energy, and musical detail providing fans with the Ultimate Stones experience. The 7-piece band captures the styling of two guitarists, honky-tonk piano, and sax player making it the Ultimate Stones tribute. And the lead singer captures the energy and stage presence of Mick Jagger while interacting with the crowd. The show includes a full night of hit songs including Satisfaction, Under My Thumb, Miss You, Beast of Burden, and the classics Can’t You Hear Me Knocking and Midnight Rambler.

September 17 at 8:00pm: The Duprees. For more than six decades The Duprees have entertained audiences who love the unique and romantic sound that has echoed through time. The Duprees thrill audiences with their smooth harmonies and romantic sound as they revitalize their top hits. With special guests, John Scupelitti and The Reactions, Remember Then and MC Jimmy Russo and Comedian Tommy Gooch. From their doo-wop and rock ‘n roll start in Jersey City, New Jersey, they grew quickly to become an international sensation. Although members have changed throughout the years, the singing group stayed in touch with their east coast roots and dedication to bringing their favorite classics in an updated style. Today’s Duprees – Tommy Petillo, Phil Granito, and Jimmy Spinelli are dedicated to preserving, sharing, and spreading appreciation for The Duprees’ music everywhere!

September 24 at 9:00pm: NJ’s best Pink Floyd tribute band – PINK FLOYD USA EXPERIENCE plays all the classics, highlighted by lights, fog, lasers, and videos! These professional musicians perform with precise detail, with the iconic live sounds of Pink Floyd such as saxophone, slide steel guitar, roto toms, and acoustic guitars! This is a staged concert event…you don’t want to miss it!

September 25 at 3:00pm: Brook Orchestra performs the Monumental Beethoven’s Symphony #3 in E Flat Major, Eroica, and the most notable compositions of Sibelius’s Finland and Tchaikovsky’s March Slave.

Visit www.brookarts.org for their October schedule featuring Winslow, An Evening of the Eagles. Comedian Bobby Collins, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Psychic Nini Grace, Motor City Revue. And Seussical the Musical in November!

More information and advance discounted tickets are available available online or by calling 732-469-7700. Their box office opens at 6:00pm for walk-up sales. Concessions, bar, and free parking are available. The Brook Arts Center is in Bound Brook, NJ, one block from the Bound Brook Train station and a few short miles from Rt 22, 287, and 78.