Brook Arts Center Events In January

Originally published: 12/04/2022

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) — Brook Arts Center kicks off 2023 with a Celebration of Elvis’ 88th birthday, continues with a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and finishes with performances of Cabaret.

January 8 at 2:00pm – King of Rock’ n’ Roll’s 88th birthday Celebration with award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist Jim Barone. Barone’s “Elvis Through the Years” show spans the entire Presley catalog, keeping true to the sound, passion, and style that encompassed Elvis as an entertainer. Barone performs the iconic singer’s career in three sets (the 1950’s, 1960’s, and 1970s) complete with costume changes.

January 14 at 9:00pm – The Brook Arts Center brings back, the cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show with shadow-cast Friday Nite Specials. Rocky Horror is a wildly entertaining story of a prudish and newly engaged young couple, who stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie Mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite mad scientist, who is hosting the annual Transylvanian Convention Ball. Throughout the evening his guests in elaborate costumes perform dances and rock songs, as the couple discovers they are there on a very special night, the unveiling of Frank-N-Furter’s latest creation: the Ultimate male, “Rocky Horror”., Tickets are $20 Online and $25 at the Door. Tickets include Prop Bags and audience participation instructions. Order Early Prop Bags are limited!

January 27 to February 5 – Willkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome… to Cabaret – the multi-Tony award-winning legendary musical. Based on a 1939 novel by Christopher Isherwood and a 1951 play by John Van Druten, this musical features music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Cliff Bradshaw, an American author working on a novel in Berlin, Encounters Sally Bowles at the seedy Kit Kat Klub where she sings. When she is fired by the club’s owner, also her jealous boyfriend, she moves in with Cliff, and the two fall in love. As the Nazis begin taking control of the German government, the atmosphere of the Kit Kat Klub and the lives of Cliff and Sally begin to change dramatically. Cabaret opens Friday, January 27, and runs through Sunday, February 5. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

Advance Purchase discounted tickets are available at www.brookarts.org or call 732-469-7700. ADA seating, bar, concessions, and free parking are available. The Brook Arts Center is in Bound Brook, NJ, one block from the Bound Brook Train station and a few short miles from Rt 22, 287, and 78.

